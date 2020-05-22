Pell City library begins summer reading program, will continue curbside service

PELL CITY -- The Pell City library has kicked off its summer reading program, with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will run through July 22.
Assistant Director Susan Mann said that due to social distancing guidelines, the library will not be able to host live programs as it normally would. Instead, she said the library will feature pre-recorded performances designed for younger audiences on its Facebook page.
Mann said the first performance, given by Professor Whizzpop, was posted Wednesday on the library’s Facebook page.
She said while the programming is designed for children, the summer reading challenge is open to all ages. Those wanting to sign up should visit the library's website and click on Imagine Your Story, Summer Reading Challenge 2020.
Using this website, participants can also find book recommendations, log reading time and find information about prizes.
Earlier this month, the library announced it would begin curbside service while it remained closed. With the easing of state restrictions, however, the library is now open to the public once again following an order last week by the Pell City Council to reopen municipal buildings.
Mann said the library intends to offer both services for the time being.
“We are happy to welcome our patrons back to the library and have plenty of new books for you to discover,” she said. “We will continue to offer curbside service for those who prefer it, however. So … let us serve you, and know that CDC guidelines for safety are being followed.”