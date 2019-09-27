Pell City JROTC wins Stanhope Elmore drill meet

PELL CITY -- The Pell City High School JROTC won first place in the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs Invitational Drill Meet.
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Kelly Savage, who oversees the Pell City program, said 12 Army and Air Force high school JROTC programs from across Alabama participated in the competition, which was held Saturday, Sept. 21.
The drill competition was comprised of 14 different events, including color guard, drill, solo and dual drill, academics and physical training.
Savage said in the 14 events, Pell City teams achieved five first-place awards, four second-place awards and four third-place awards.
The following cadets are Pell City’s JROTC team commanders: Color Guard, Cadet Lt. Col. Carolyn Storey; Armed Regulation Drill Team, Cadet Command Sgt. Maj. Griffin Ledingham; Unarmed Regulation Drill Team, Maj. Brickelle Helms; Unarmed Exhibition Drill Team, Cadet 2nd Lt. Gabe Herren; Physical Fitness Team, Cadet Staff Sgt. Kaden Williams; and Academics Team, Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Lillie Dickerson.
“Two points separated the first- and second-place winners for the overall champion award,” Savage said. “This year’s competition results ran extremely close.”
He said the overall results were not known until the last event was scored.
Savage said that event was the academics competition, in which Pell City earned first place, resulting in the overall drill meet win.
This is the seventh consecutive year Pell City has won the meet.
The next drill meet the PCHS JROTC will participate in is the Sparkman Drill Meet at Sparkman High School on Oct. 19.