PELL CITY -- The Heart of Pell City, Pell City Chamber of Commerce, city of Pell City and St. Clair County Commission hosted Pell City’s second annual Christmas tree lighting Friday evening at the St. Clair County Courthouse.
The event included carolers and musicians moving along Cogswell Avenue during the festival. There was also a musical program featuring several Pell City school choirs as well as the Pell City Line Dancers.
In the photo, Tristan Watson gets a close look at the lights on the tree.