Pell City hires David Collins as new baseball coach

David Collins has been hired as Pell City High School’s head baseball coach. Collins, who served as an assistant coach for the past four seasons was named the interim coach for the Panthers in May. On June 15, the interim tag was removed as he was approved as the head coach by the Pell City Board of Education.
“First, I am excited and thankful for the opportunity,” Collins said. “With me doing the interim thing for a while I got a lot of experience. I got to make some mistakes and learn some things. I am excited that Pell City is giving me the opportunity. They were the first people that offered me a job when I was coming out of college when I was trying to get into coaching. This is the place that I wanted to be so I couldn’t be more excited, and I also couldn’t be more thankful for what Pell City has done for me so far.”
Collins replaces Andrew Tarver, who served as the Panthers head coach for 15 seasons. Last season, the Panthers finished with a 16-13 record and missed the postseason.
Collins doesn’t think much will have to change in order to get Pell City back on the right track.
“Andrew Tarver did a great job,” Collins said. “I want to build on what he has done and make some little tweaks to make it my own. It doesn’t have to be a big overhaul there. I think good players and a good community are in place. I think we must continue to push them and make them accountable. I think being competitive is going to be the No.1 thing, not just on the field, that’s in practice every single day and in the classroom. We want everything to be a competition and we want to be the best at what we do.”
The future is bright for the Panthers as they return 15 players from last season’s team. Collins said his goal is to not only develop his players into the best that they can be on the diamond but to help them develop into the best young men that they can be.
“I think if we teach them how to be accountable young men the wins will come with that and becoming better players will come with that,” Collins said. “Obviously, we are focused on baseball and winning baseball games, but if we can focus on being good young men all that other stuff becomes a whole lot easier.”
One of the changes that Collins plans to make has to do with the development of pitchers at the middle school level.
“Since I have been here, we have had guys that can hit,” Collins said. “There have always been guys here that can hit and I don’t know if that is a Pell City thing or the coaching staff that was here before. I think developing the young arms and making them the best pitchers that they can be is the one thing that would maybe separate us moving forward at the 6A level.”
Collins’ first head coaching job is something that he is not going into alone. Collins is the son of a baseball coach. His father, Mark Collins, has coached baseball in Georgia for 21 years. Collins said there isn’t much that he can’t go ask his dad.
“He has the experience,” Collins said. “I have seen him have a lot of success and I also have seen him make some mistakes. I can ask him anything like day to day practice stuff, parent interaction, how to be involved in the community youth programs. You have to have the mindset of you have to know what you don’t know. The more that you learn the more you realize that you don’t know a whole lot of other things.”