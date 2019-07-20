PELL CITY -- Pell City High School is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School Award for its athletics program.
“That is not an easy task,” said interim Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. Frank Castanzo. “What an award.”
NATA officials said the award helps promote safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment.
“Safety of our athletes is our utmost and vital concern,” Castanzo said.
He said the daily presence of an athletic trainer is a great resource for the athletic program and has enhanced Pell City High athletics.
NATA said the daily presence of a full-time athletic trainer on campus helps provide immediate care, injury evaluation, treatment, rehabilitation and the speedy medical recovery for student-athletes.
“Pell City High School is honored to receive this First Team recognition from NATA,” said school Principal Tony Dowdy. “We remain committed to keeping our student-athletes safe during physical education classes, team practices and games so they can accomplish their own goals of great competition, winning records, fair sportsmanship and good health. Our goal is to lead our athletics program to the highest safety standards for our players.”
Pell City High receives its sports medicine services through PlaySafe, Dr. Rick Jotani (Pell City Internal and Family Medicine), St. Vincent’s Hospitals, ATI Physical Therapy and Andrews Sports Medicine, all of which have enhanced the school’s athletic training program with sports medicine care for students.
“The health and safety of student-athletes is critical as it has both immediate and long-term effects,” said NATA President Tory Lindley. “NATA created the ‘Safe Sports School Award’ to recognize and champion schools nationwide that are committed to enhancing safety in sports.
“We are proud to see the list of award recipients grow exponentially each year as schools see the immense value in holding themselves to best practices and policies that ensure a high standard of athlete care.”
The Pell City High athletic program had to achieve certain requirements to qualify for the Safe Sports School Award, like providing injury intervention, a permanent equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes and to ensure that athletes and parents are educated about the potential benefits and risks in sports, as well as their responsibilities.