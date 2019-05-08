Pell City High School FBLA competed at state conference in Birmingham on April 11-12. The following students placed at the state level. These students will represent Pell City High School and Alabama FBLA at the national conference in San Antonio, Texas, this summer.
2nd Place, Business Financial Plan: De’Onta Bush, Madison Parris, Stacy Ross
1st Place, Client Service: Markeese Cammon
3rd Place, Graphic Design: Bailey Warren
4th Place, Emerging Business Issues: Josh Warren and Joelle Woggerman
1st Place, Parliamentary Procedures: Gabby Hanks, Macie Holcombe, Maddie Foote, Parker Holmes and Daniel Vance.