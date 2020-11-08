Pell City High School JROTC makes Tammie Williams honorary commander

PELL CITY -- The Pell City High School JROTC program presented former Board of Education member Tammie Williams with its honorary commander award, which only two others have been given before her.
“Thank you, Mrs. Williams, for your hard work, sacrifice and for being an outstanding board member whose purpose was making decisions in the best interest of our children,” a representative of PCHS said via Facebook.
Williams, who served two terms on the board, lost her bid for re-election last month.
While not directly involved in the program, Williams said she has become a friend and strong advocate of the students and faculty involved in Pell City’s JROTC over the years.
“I have told [the JROTC] that even though I am not in an official capacity as a school board member anymore, I will absolutely continue to support our JROTC program and continue to carry the good news of our program,” Williams said.
Williams said because her father and her husband both served in the military, she was naturally drawn to the JROTC program.
“I just had something in common with them coming from a military family,” Williams said. “Their hearts are so kind and truly in the right place. Our students have gone on to military careers and have gotten scholarship opportunities. [The instructors] work very hard, and they know that I know how hard they work to make the JROTC such a stellar program,”
Williams said she is grateful for the recognition.
“I am just so very honored and grateful that they saw fit to honor me in this way with the award that they gave me because I know what that award means,” Williams said. “It was just so humbling, and I’m so thankful to our program for viewing me in that way because I certainly love and support them.”