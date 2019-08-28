PELL CITY – After 26 years in education, Pell City High School Principal Dr. Anthony “Tony” Dowdy said he will officially retire Oct. 1.
“It was a difficult decision,” Dowdy said. “I’ve come to a point that I want to look at different opportunities. “
Dowdy has served as the Pell City High School principal since 2013 and has put in 25 years with the Pell City school system.
“It’s been an honor to be a part of the Pell City school system,” Dowdy said. “The success we’ve had here for the past six years has been because of the professionals here, not any one person.”
Dowdy said his retirement is not official until the Pell City school board approves his retirement request, which is expected to happen at a special call board meeting tonight.
The veteran educator was one of the top five candidates for the job of system superintendent. The board voted to hire Dr. James Martin III of Smith, Alabama.
Dowdy said his decision to retire was not based on that deciding factor.
“It’s not like, ‘I didn’t get the job, so I’m out of here,’” he said.
Dowdy said there were many things he considered before deciding to move forward with his retirement.
“My wife is dealing with some health issues,” he said. “I am going to put my family first.”
He said a principal’s job is very demanding.
“The job of a high school principal is truly 24-7, seven days a week,” Dowdy said. “It’s a hard job.”
Dowdy said he may look for an opportunity outside of education and is still young enough to possibly retire from another job.
While working for the Pell City school system, Dowdy served as a mathematics instructor at the high school from 1994-2004. He also served as an assistant principal at Duran North Junior High before becoming the principal of that school in 2006.
Dowdy served as the coordinator of instructional support services from 2009-2013 before becoming the Pell City High School principal.
Dowdy also served as the Pell City High School head baseball coach from 1995-2000, as an assistant football coach for six years and as a junior varsity and assistant baseball coach at the high school.
Dowdy served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1990-1996.