Four current or former school administrators are in the running to become superintendent of Calhoun County Schools, according to a list approved by school board members Tuesday night.
“One of the common denominators is central office experience,” said school board member Julie Hood, head of the committee charged with recommending finalists. “Deputy superintendent or superintendent experience was preferred — not required, but preferred.”
School board members have been gearing up for a superintendent search since the retirement last year of Superintendent Joe Dyar. Nineteen people applied for the job, according to school board president Tobi Burt. The finalists are:
— Shannon Stanley, superintendent of Boaz City Schools since 2016. Before Boaz, Stanley worked as deputy superintendent in Jefferson County and Lee County schools, and was a principal in the Oxford school system, according to accounts in The Sand Mountain Reporter.
— Anthony Dowdy, principal of Pell City High School since 2013.A Marine Corps veteran, Dowdy has been with Pell City schools since 1994.
— Donald Turner, executive director of Calhoun County Schools. Turner has also served as president of the Alabama Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.
— Former Calhoun County deputy Superintendent Karen Winn. Winn was principal at Ohatchee High before coming to the county’s central office. After leaving Calhoun County, she worked for the state Department of Education and the firm Renaissance Learning.
School board members approved the finalist list with little discussion. After convening, they went into a closed-door meeting for more than an hour, invoking a clause in state law that allows them to do so for discussions of the reputation, character or job performance of an employee.
Emerging from that meeting, the group voted on the finalist list and quickly adjourned.
Burt later said the closed-door meeting was about a school board employee and not related to the superintendent search.
Interim Superintendent Jon Paul Campbell said Thursday that he was never in the applicant pool for the job. A former superintendent of Jacksonville City Schools, Campbell said he was happy in retirement before stepping into the Calhoun County job.
“I was tempted, because it’s a great system,” he said.
Burt asked Campbell to set up interviews with the candidates. The board has yet to set a deadline for completing the interview process; Burt said board members would work around the schedules of the candidates.
Asked what he wants in a candidate, Burt pointed to the printed results of a survey of school employees that the board conducted earlier this year.
“Right there it is,” he said.
Fifty-eight percent of the survey respondents said they valued “transparency and positive communications” in a potential superintendent. It was the top choice. Slightly below that, with 53 percent, was “strong instructional leader” followed by “works effectively with the school board” at 42 percent. Respondents were allowed to pick more than one answer.
The school board’s survey also asked school employees what question they’d ask a school board candidate, if they had the chance. Burt declined to release those questions to The Star, noting that some of them would be used in candidate interviews.
“We don’t want them to know the questions ahead of time,” he said.