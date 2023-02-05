 Skip to main content
Pell City High gearing up fro Winter Cabaret production

cabaret

Members of the Pell City High School Jazz Band will entertain for the Cabaret with some of their favorites.

 Laura Nation/The Daily Home

There’s comedy and drama, and music and storytelling — all elements of performance that the youth in Pell City High School’s music and theater programs will bring to the stage of the Center for Education and Performing Arts Thursday, Feb. 16, in their Winter Cabaret production.

The entertainment starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students. Audiences will be welcomed for the evening by the display of visual as they enter the CEPA lobby for the occasion.