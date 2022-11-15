 Skip to main content
Pell City grant to upgrade water main

A water main on Golf Course Road and Alabama 34 will see improvements with Pell City’s receipt of a $500,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

The Community Development Block Grant was a competitive grant process, with its success for Pell City being attributed to the documentation completed by City Manager Brian Muenger and employees of the city’s utilities department.