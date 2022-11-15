Pell City grant to upgrade water main

A water main on Golf Course Road and Alabama 34 will see improvements with Pell City’s receipt of a $500,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
The Community Development Block Grant was a competitive grant process, with its success for Pell City being attributed to the documentation completed by City Manager Brian Muenger and employees of the city’s utilities department.
Muenger said the utilities department did an excellent job preparing and gathering the data needed for the grant proposal.
Pell City Council members Monday voted to approve hiring L. P. Campbell Company to provide administrative services related to pre-construction, reporting to ADECA, the environmental review as well and the close out report and documentation. The council approved paying the company $19,000 for the services.
The council also agreed to a plan for the Alabama Department of Transportation to maintain property meeting right of way areas facing U.S. 231 North on the west side of the roadway, and along areas facing I-20 west.
The agreement includes mowing and maintaining growth greater than six inches in height.
Also Monday, unanimous approval was given for city employees to receive a second allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City employees were designated by the city as essential workers during the pandemic, and remained working in all departments.
The allocations are expected to be made this week to employees, with full-time workers as of Nov. 1, 2022, receiving $1,000 each, and part-time workers, $500.
Also Monday, the council:
— Agreed to continue contracting with Cook’s Pest Control for $852 monthly;
— Approved a contract with RiverTree Systems, Inc. to conduct audit services of city tax and license fees paid. The company has provided the service prior, and Monday’s approval includes a three-year contract for services;
— Approved raising business license fees from $12 to $14;
— Agreed to contract with Pyro Shows of Alabama in the amount of $30,000 for the city’s July Fourth event at Lakeside Park;
— Approved a water leak credit request from Dairy Queen of Pell City for $1,000;
— Pending a background check conducted by the Pell City Police Department, approved a retail on premise license for Huggy’s Bar and Grill at 2802 Martin Street South;
— Approved a bid of $62,644 for the purchase of a Ford F-250 from Town and Country Ford of Pell City for the Fire Department. The Council previously approved $51,000 for a similar vehicle, but the overage on the new bid will be paid from the fire department’s two-mill tax fund.