Pell City goalkeeper signs with Martin Methodist

PELL CITY — Pell City Panthers goalkeeper Gannon Osborne grew up worrying that his height, or lack thereof, would limit him on the soccer field. Afterall his mother, Tanya Osborne, is only 5-foot-2.
“He thought he wasn’t ever going to get any taller than me,” Tanya Osborne said. “That was like his biggest thing. I’m always going to be short. It is going to be terrible.”
Gannon Osborne’s concerns about his height were largely unfounded. The 5-foot-10 senior outgrew his mother at the age of 14.
On Thursday, he officially cast aside any doubts about his future on the soccer field when he signed papers for a partial soccer scholarship to Martin Methodist, an NAIA school based in Pulaski, Tenn.
“Fourteen years of playing soccer, and knowing I get to keep on going and playing on at a higher level, it feels good,” Gannon Osborne said. “It is a great feeling.”
Osborne first heard from Martin Methodist coaches back in August. In December, he visited the campus and was struck by how familiar the town of Pulaski, located just over an hour from Nashville, felt to Pell City.
“It literally just reminded me of a home away from home pretty much,” Osborne said.
Osborne has been starting in the goal for the Panthers since his freshman season when the team made it to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.
This season, however, the senior will occasionally leave the goal and take on an offensive role. Osborne said he enjoys getting the chance to stretch his legs, but the senior is quick to dismiss any notion that he enjoys any position more than keeper.
“After about two runs, I’m gassed,” Osborne said, laughing.
So he might not have as much endurance as some of his teammates, but that doesn’t mean Osborne can’t make some plays with his feet when given a chance.
“He doesn’t stay in goal,” Pell City coach Sergio Alvarez said. “He does come out a lot, and I think that is the reason he got that offer to play at the next level. He can play with his legs, and he also can play with his hands.”
Osborne, who still considers himself short for a goalkeeper, said he learned to leave the goal and be aggressive at a young age.
“If my defense gets beat, then it’s either come out and hopefully win the ball or it’s sit and wait, and it’s almost a guaranteed goal 100 percent of the time for the other team,” he said.
Alvarez also praised the keeper for his ability to direct the Panthers’ defensive players, but the keeper said that sort of vocal leadership role wasn’t always comfortable for him.
Things didn’t really start to click for him until last season.
“Back to me being smaller kind of thing, yes when I was younger I hated telling other people what to do,” Osborne said.
That sort of discomfort was nowhere to be found Thursday as Osborne spent his celebration either cracking jokes or making goofy faces at the camera. His father, Matt Osborne, couldn’t help but remember when his son was only four feet tall.
“A picture popped up the other day … excuse me,” Matt Osborne said, his voice overcome with emotion. “With him in goal, and it’s just like that to where he is now is pretty amazing.”