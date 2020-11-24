Pell City Gateway Community Garden welcomes local leaders

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Gateway Community Garden held an event Wednesday, Nov. 18, to highlight its progress.
State Rep. Randy Wood (R-Saks), Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt, several members of the City Council, City Manager Brian Muenger and city attorney John Rea all attended.
The purpose was to update local leaders on the progress made by the garden over the last several years and thank them for their support.
The community garden was originally founded in 2014, beginning on a plot of land in Avondale. The garden now sits on a plot of land donated by and next to St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church in Pell City.
Garden Chief Executive Officer Worth Barham said garden officials previously allowed people to rent plots at the garden to grow their own vegetables, but the garden had trouble getting people to work on plots.
Barham said the garden is now operated by a group of volunteers who together grow and harvest cabbage, okra, broccoli and many other vegetables. He said the contributions of these volunteers are invaluable.
“Without our volunteers, we would be absolutely nowhere,” Barham said.
Treasurer Debbie Smith highlighted the charitable purpose of the garden. She said the garden donates its harvest to eight local partner organizations, including the Christian Love Pantry and the Lincoln Food Pantry.
“There are so many many out there that really really need this garden,” Smith said.
Local leaders were impressed by the produce on display and the small nature area that is also part of the garden.
Wood toured the garden with Smith and was impressed by the hard work the volunteers had put into.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin also said he was impressed with the garden.
A flier distributed during the event said the garden has produced 8,450 pounds of fresh vegetables since 2018. Volunteers have also worked a total of 1,325 hours during 2020.
The garden, and its relaxation nature space, are also designated a sacred place by the organization Nature Sacred, which seeks to help the creation of public green space to help people better their personal well-being.