PELL CITY -- The Pell City Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale this Saturday at the Pell City 19th Street Rec Hall.
Liz Webb, club member and one of the event organizers, said money raised will help fund beautification projects throughout the municipality, as well as improvements to the Pell City Garden Club Native Plant Walking Trail in Lakeside Park.
The group also maintains the Blue Star Memorial on Veterans Parkway.
Webb said the event is the biggest fundraiser for the group each year. The sale will kick off at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m., or until all items are sold.
Webb said the club has more than 300 items up for sale, including a variety of plants and flowers. Those include succulents, camellias, native azaleas, Japanese maples, fruit trees, hanging baskets, herbs, hydrangeas, hostas, corkscrew weeping willows, vegetable plants, crafts, bird feeders and watercolor paintings.
The Pell City Rec Club is at 414 19th St. S, and the group accepts cash, checks and credit cards.