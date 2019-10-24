PELL CITY – The smoke began to billow, the smoke detector started beeping incessantly, and for a few moments, Xavion Young was frightened.
Then Young, a fourth-grader at Iola Roberts Elementary School, remembered what he had just been taught by members of the Pell City Fire Department, dropped to his hands and knees below the smoke and crawled to an open window and safety.
Young was one of more than 400 students from kindergarten through fourth grade who Wednesday went through the Fire Safety House, a 30-foot-by-8-foot trailer designed to teach them life-saving skills in the face of a fire.
“It was kind of scary, but it was pretty fun,” Young said. “The smoke started coming and the beeping noise started, and at first I was scared, but then I got down on my knees and crawled and went out the window.”
Asked if he would recall what to do were he ever in a real fire, Young vigorously shook his head yes.
“I will remember what to do because I have already been through it,” he said.
According to Battalion Chief Joey Vaughan, the PCFD has had the Fire Safety House for approximately 12 years, and its members are proud to use it to spread the word about fire safety, firefighters and firefighting in general to elementary students across the city.
“Every year, we try to get in the schools and talk to elementary age kids about fire safety,” Vaughan said. “They love to learn what to do, and knowing what to do helps eliminate the fear.”
The trailer is divided into a simulated living room and dining area and bedroom.
The students are first seated in the living room and dining area in groups of approximately 10 and given a 10-15 minute lecture on fire safety and what they will experience when they enter the bedroom area. They are also given reading materials about fire safety they can review after the exercise.
Then they are taken into the bedroom area, where a smoke machine pumps smoke into the room and detectors go off, at which point they drop and crawl as instructed to a nearby window in the rear of the trailer and safely exit.
The presentation, which was conducted as part of National Fire Prevention Month, also included a chance for the students to see a fire truck and all its equipment up close and learn how it is used. They were also able to watch a firefighter suit up in all his gear, which may help calm their fears in a real emergency, Vaughan said.
“We put it on and let them see us so they will know not to be frightened if they see someone in all this strange-looking gear at a real fire,” Vaughan said.
The firefighters also imparted other important information to the impressionable youngsters, physical education teacher Gail Whelpley said.
“One of the things I really like when they are going over things on the fire truck is that they stress calling 911 and also that they should know their address,” Whelpley said. “A lot of children at these ages don’t know their addresses, but seeing the fire truck and the simulation with the smoke really drives home how important it is that they remember information like that in case of emergency.”
It is one of the most fulfilling parts of a firefighter’s job, said Vaughan, who added he is always amazed by how much detail the youngsters soak in and later share with their family and friends.
“This is one of the most important things we do,” Vaughan said. “If we can stop something bad from happening beforehand with early education, that is one of the best parts of our job for sure.”