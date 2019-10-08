Pell City firefighters extinguish grass fire along US 231

PELL CITY -- Pell City firefighters doused a small grass fire along U.S. 231 South. Residents are cautioned about outdoor fires while a fire alert remains in effect throughout the state because of exceptionally dry conditions.
Anyone who burns a field, grassland or woodland without a burn permit that is obtained through the Alabama Forestry Commission may be subject to prosecution (class B misdemeanor).
Also, Talladega County residents are reminded Talladega County is under a burn ban through Oct. 31.