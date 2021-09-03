Pell City falls to Southside-Gadsden 21-14

PELL CITY — Pell City High School’s football team fell to Southside-Gadsden 21-14 in Class 6A, Region 7 action at Pete Rich Stadium on Friday night.
The visiting Panthers capitalized on a short field early in the third quarter when Pell City quarterback Baylor Smith attempted to pitch the ball to running back D’onta Reese, who was unable to reel in the pitch. Southside-Gadsden recovered at the Pell City 23 and scored the go-ahead touchdown two plays later on a 20-yard pass from quarterback Brooks Nesmith to wide receiver Daimon Hitchcock.
“We felt like we had the momentum coming out of halftime right there,” Pell City head coach Wayne Lee said. “We get the ball right there, and on the second play, we put it on the ground. It’s a pretty tall order to ask the defense to hold you right there at the 20-yard line. They’re going to put it in.”
The turnover shifted momentum to Southside-Gadsden and stymied the efforts Pell City had put forth before the intermission. Trailing 14-7 with 10 seconds remaining in the half, Smith threaded a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kentrell Borden to tie the contest. It was the second touchdown pass of the night for Smith, who finished 8-of-14 for 108 yards.
“We made some good plays,” Lee said. “We threw two nice touchdown passes. We’ve just got to build on that and do it a lot more consistently. I think that’s the key word. We’ve got to be more consistent on both sides of the ball.”
Pell City committed three second-half turnovers in total. One of those turnovers came with 4:05 left in the fourth quarter when wide receiver Caleb Groce, operating out of the Wildcat formation, threw an interception to Panthers defensive back William Taylor Carr in the left side of the end zone. Southside-Gadsden linebacker Tytan Rich intercepted Smith on Pell City’s penultimate drive to ice the contest.
Lee lamented the inability to cash in on other chances late in the contest.
“We had opportunities later in the second half,” he said. “We get an interception down deep, and we turn around and throw it right back to them. We had three turnovers in the second half that absolutely killed us.”
Both first-half touchdowns by Southside-Gadsden came on 1-yard runs from running back Maddox Parsons, but Parsons came perilously close to an ejection after a post-play altercation that earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Parsons appeared to strike Pell City linebacker Isiah Bossie’s facemask after Bossie brought him down following a 4-yard run.
Lee credited Bossie for his discipline in that situation.
“They threw the penalty on them, and that was the correct call,” Lee said. “He said, ‘Coach, he was punching me, and you’ve always told me to just stand there, you’ll get 15 yards and he may get thrown out of the game.’ He did what he was supposed to do there and kept his composure.”
Pell City wide receiver Colin Smith picked up Pell City’s first touchdown in the second quarter on a 44-yard catch where his defender fell down, leaving him wide open. The score tied the game at 7-all.
What to know
—Panthers linebacker Andrew Sisson intercepted Nesmith in the red zone prior to Groce’s interception. Sisson’s pick was one of two turnovers forced by Pell City in the second half.
—Both teams struggled with penalties during the contest, but one penalty in particular erased a Southside-Gadsden score. One the first play of the second stanza, Hitchcock fielded a Pell City punt and raced 55 yards to the end zone, but a block in the back call negated the touchdown.
—Pell City running back Quinton Rich contributed 83 yards on 15 carries and showcased his power on some key runs, particularly when the Panthers ran the Wildcat package.
—Saylor Richard, one of Pell City’s contributors for the girls varsity soccer program, nailed both extra-point attempts in her role as kicker for the Panthers.
Who said
—Lee on Hicks’ production: “We’ve got to get him into the mindset that he needs to carry it about 25 times a night, and just do it, absolutely do it.”
—Lee on the positive takeaways from the region loss: “We’ve got to learn from this and the missed opportunities. When we get the opportunity to make plays, we’ve got to make them. That’s the thing we’ve got to build on there, and we’ve got to keep playing good defense, keeping the score down until we can get our offense going in the right direction.”
Next up
—Pell City (0-2, 0-1) will host Talladega during the Panthers’ homecoming on Friday night at 7 at Pete Rich Stadium. Southside-Gadsden (2-1, (1-0) will travel to Oxford (2-1, 1-0) for region play on Friday night.