PELL CITY — Officials from the city of Pell City and several other area agencies held a workshop Tuesday night to discuss plans to give downtown a facelift.
The meeting, held in the former foundry building loaned by Wayne Smith for the event, is the first of many that City Manager Brian Muenger plans for discussion on the future of Pell City’s historic downtown district. The partners for the meeting included the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the Alabama Historic Commission, Auburn University and the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.
Muenger wants to push forward with a complete revitalization of downtown, and the first part of the meeting focused on plans to remove the Bussie Oil site on 19th street.
“The ultimate goal is to eliminate this blight on our town” Muenger said.
Pam Lucky, a redevelopment specialist with ADEM, discussed how ADEM has partnered with Pell City through a technical assistance grant to remove the site.
Lucky works with the Brownfields Redevelopment Program, which helps cities in the state of Alabama deal with brownfields, which are old buildings with either a potential for hazardous material being present, complicated ownership history, or both. Muenger has asked for assistance with Bussie Oil due to its possible environmental complications.
“We may want to put a farmers market there or a restaurant there, but then we have to make sure its OK to do those things,” Lucky said.
After gathering information about the site’s environmental status, it can be cleaned up if needed. Lucky was also clear that this process is a free service provided to cities across the state.
Taylor Stewart with the state Historic Commission spoke about the commission’s Certified Local Government program. This program, which includes the nearby cities of Talladega and Anniston, helps cities receive more assistance in maintaining historic districts.
Stewart explained that historic districts are important as an economic driver. Pell City has three of these districts: Downtown, old Pell City and the area around Avondale Mill. Becoming a Certified Local Government, which requires complying with Historic Commission and National Parks guidelines, would give the city far more control over these districts and provide technical support and grants.
The final presenter was Samuel Parsons, a Pell City native who now works with the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham, which wrote the original historic development plan that was discussed in 2004, but was never fully adopted by the city.
Parsons mainly discussed the methodology of smart planning, which is guiding development of the current plans. These include things like focusing on a walkable community and providing transportation options.
Auburn University's graduate programs for the School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture is handling the planning as part of students' capstone projects. Professor Charlene LeBleu, an associate professor of Landscape Architecture, attended the meeting and took a survey of ideas from attendees.
“We have a few separate processes running simultaneously,” Muenger said. “We will be following up with everybody in attendance, providing them some opportunities to give us feedback. Then probably after the first of the year, when all these projects are done, we will be bringing this back to a public forum.”
Muenger added that he was satisfied with the turnout for the meeting, which included City Councilmen Jay Jenkins and Jason Mitchum, and that it was a good start to a long-term project for the city.