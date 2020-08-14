Pell City expected to save more than $6M thanks to bond refinancing

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved a bond refinancing that will save the municipality over $6 million.
During its continued meeting Thursday, the council approved refinancing several of the city’s general obligation warrants to save a total of $6,340,809.
City Manager Brian Muenger said this savings does not extend the terms of any piece of the municipality’s debt, nor does it add any new debt.
“This is simply a refinancing of those existing liabilities that the city has,” Muenger said.
Matt Adams of Raymond James, which serves as the underwriter for the city’s debt, presented the refinancing results to the council. He said the purpose was to refinance debt from previous years, specifically 2012, 2014 and 2015. Adams said the city looked to sell $30 million in debt.
“It's similar to if you have a home mortgage and you’re just going to refinance at a lower rate,” Adams said.
He said the interest rate for all the debt in the refinance is 2.352%, which is fixed until 2043.
Adams said the savings from this lowered rate come out to about $130,000 a year in the city's General Fund and around $165,000 for the city's Water and Sewer Fund.
“This is a big shot in the arm from a budgetary standpoint” Adams said.
Adams said the savings are likely due to dropping interest rates. He said the shift down in rates comes from effects of the pandemic on the economy.
In response to the pandemic, the Federal Reserve has lowered interest rates to near-zero levels and invested in bonds, Adams said. He said this has even affected long-term rates
“These are longer-term rates, but rates in general across the board, 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, have all come down over time this year,” he said.
The only other action taken by the council was to approve a change to the city’s retirement policies.
The change, which was also recently approved for Lincoln municipal employees by the city council there, will see Pell City give employees considered to be tier II by the Employee Retirement System the same benefits given to those in tier I.
Tier I employees are individuals hired before 2013. They are considered to have somewhat more favorable retirement benefits, including being able to retire at age 60 with 10 years of service or when they reach 25 years of service. Tier II employees are required to be age 62 and have at least 10 years of service.
Muenger said the city has 54% tier I employees and 46% tier II employees.
Mayor Bill Pruitt said the change will require the city to contribute more to retirement for employees, but he said it would not be a large increase.
“It’s miniscule,” Pruitt said, adding the city had been looking at the issue for a long time.
Muenger also said the increase in cost is balanced by a 1.5% increase in employee contributions to retirement, which brings general employees to 7.5% and police and fire to 8.5%.
Council President James McGowan said during the meeting the move was good for city employees due to the increased benefits.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski and police Chief Paul Irwin also said it would help them in recruitment and employee retention