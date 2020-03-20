Pell City declares state of emergency, will continue operating as it has this week (with photos)

PELL CITY -- The City Council has officially declared a state of emergency due to the crisis surrounding COVID-19.
In a brief meeting Friday, the council declared an emergency in the city. The declaration officially gives City Manager Brian Muenger the authority to close municipal offices until further notice and appoints him director of the city’s emergency response.
“Essentially, we have adopted the powers authorized by the Emergency Management Act for the city,” city attorney Jon Rea said. “It's made effective Monday (March 16). It ratifies and confirms the closure of city facilities and continues those closures.”
Rea said the city manager has powers in an emergency to close city offices, but it was proper for the municipality to officially approve those powers for the manager.
“The right thing to do for a long-term closure, like we’re having, is to do this,” Rea said.
Rea said the declaration would also allow the city manager to suspend business licenses for door-to-door sales. Rea added he was not aware of any such business in Pell City but was aware of other cities that had seen an issue. He said the measure was added as a precaution.
Muenger said the declaration functionally allows him to extend some of the same measures already being used by the state of Alabama, but beyond that it changes little.
He said it would allow him to waive late fees or extend deadlines on city taxes, close city offices, work with customers on utility bills and expend emergency funds as needed.
“As far as what happened this last week vs what happens after this meeting, nothing changes,” Muenger said. “We’re still operating. I am still communicating with the council daily.”
Muenger said the declaration mainly keeps things running the way they had been since March 16, when he made the decision to close all public facing portions of city offices.
He said he plans to keep the city operating as it is for the time being.
“We’re closed to the public, but we are still operating behind closed doors,” he said.
Muenger said many city functions are still available, such as granting business licenses, making tax payments and paying utility bills.
He said many city employees from more public facing departments such as Parks and Recreation have been moved to other departments to both provide extra manpower and keep people at work. He said this will allow the city to continue to serve people in an uncertain time.
“We have received no information that tells us this is going to abate quickly,” Muenger said. “This is not going to be a one-week situation.”
Muenger said a large concern is the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing scheduled for March 31. He said the hearing will be in regards to zoning for a parcel of land on Dickey Drive for a new subdivision.
Muenger said he had expected a robust turnout, and he has made notifications to concerned parties that capacity will be limited by the state order banning gatherings of 25 or more people.
He said he encourages anyone interested in that public hearing to seek other ways to comment, such as a written comment, a representative with a petition or even an audio recording.
The declaration also requests all city departments keep track of “expenses incurred in the past and future ... as a result of COVID-19 impacts and to seek reimbursement to the extent provided and authorized by federal and state laws.”
This will allow for the city to apply for state and FEMA funding after the emergency has passed.