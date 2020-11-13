Pell City Council will spend almost $28K on Municipal Complex renovations

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved a $27,900 budget for renovations to the Municipal Complex.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the renovations are to meet a request from JBS Mental Health for an office suite on the second floor of the complex.
Muneger said JBS has been a tenant of city buildings for about 10 years in the social services building and began leasing some space in the Municipal Complex last year.
Muenger said the plan would be for some minor renovations, including a new wall and exit door leading to the suite, along with other improvements to get the vacant office space move-in ready. He said the city will perform some of the work in house while coordinating with other trade contractors for the rest
Muenger said JBS will also keep its current office space in the building but wished to cancel its lease in the social services building on the effective date of the company’s new lease.
“JBS has agreed to entertain a five-year lease agreement commitment, which is a much bigger commitment than what we’ve asked of other tenants there,” Muenger said, adding that most tenants have at-will leases.
Muenger said the new lease will be at a rate of $2,550 a month, which will allow the city to recoup its investment in the renovations in just over one year and then have four years of revenue.
He also said he believes it will be a long-term agreement for the city.
“I think this is something that once they’re there, they will be a tenant in that place for a long time to come, beyond the five years,” Muenger said.
In other matters, the council:
Held a public hearing on the condemnation of a property on 28th Street North. The owner, Reagan Ford, addressed the council, saying she intended to demolish the property herself but simply needed more time to sign with a contractor to do the work. Ultimately, the council decided to table the matter until its next meeting to give Ford the time to present a plan of work to the council;
Held a public hearing on the condemnation of a property on 23rd Place North. Owner Jeff Smith said the building only had minor damage, and that he had a contractor hired to fix the house. He also said the house had not been inspected since April. Muenger said he did not believe the man contacted to do the work was a licensed contractor and therefore could not do the work. The council ultimately decided to table the matter until the next meeting so that the property can be reinspected;
Held two public hearings for resolutions concerning weed abatements for properties on Vaughan Lane and 29th Street North. No one spoke at either hearing, and the resolutions were approved;
Approved changes to the rental rates at the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts. Director Jeff Thompson said the matter will also have to be approved by the Pell City school board;
Approved the transfer of an ABC license from Triple T’s Food Store to MF Pell LLC;
Approved resolutions naming bank signatories for BB&T, Metro Bank, Union State Bank and Valley National Bank;
Approves a resolution granting an extension of a special use permit for T-Mobile;
Approved the reappointment of Ofes Forman (six years), Alan Dwight Blair (two years), Philip Guinn (two years), Serge Brazzolotto (four years), Bob Barnett (four years) and Wayne Smith (six years) to the Industrial Development Board;
Tabled the appointment of Grant Hall and Micheal Wright to a city board pending a period to look for more people interested in serving on a board;
Approved reappoint Jason Mitcham as council ex-officio to the Planning and Zoning Board;
Approved council member appointments to municipal committees -- Jud Alverson (Finance chair and Police Committee), Jay Jenkins (Library and Street chair and Animal Control Committee), Ivi McDaniel (Animal Control and Utility chair and Finance Committee), Blaine Henderson (Fire and Police chair and Parks and Rec Committee) and Jason Mitcham (Parks and Rec chair and Library and Fire Committee);
Set the date of the Capital Improvement work session for Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.;
Approved a resolution authorizing city attorney John Rea to seek an opinion on if potential post retirement employment of Penny Isbell falls under “revolving door” statutes due to the unique function of Pell City’s city clerk; and
Approved a post retirement contract with Isbell contingent on the approval of the director of the Alabama Ethics Commission.