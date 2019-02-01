PELL CITY - New developments that spring up outside the city limits must now annex into the Pell City to tap into the city’s water and sewer services.
The change is the city’s attempt to annex more property inside the city, where there are isolated “donut holes” of unincorporated areas.
“The continued expansion of the city’s utility system to unincorporated areas expands the city’s infrastructure reach and long-term maintenance costs, often with only nominal increases in the number of households served,” City Manager Brian Muenger said. “Additionally, expanding this essential service to unincorporated areas incentivizes development to occur outside of the city limits, where such development is not subject to inspection, zoning or code enforcement.”
This week, the council unanimously approved to amend an ordinance, which allowed the city to furnish water and sewer outside the city. With the approval, the city will not provide water and sewer services unless the property is within the corporate city limits.
In accordance with the 2013 Ordinance, the city was obligated to run water and sewer services to areas outside the corporate limits of the city, if the customers who wanted the service would pay for the infrastructure cost, along with a surcharge of an additional 1.43 times the rates established for customers located inside the corporate limits of the city.
“Customers currently served by the city will continue to be served, and will continue to pay the previously established surcharge rate,” Muenger said.
Officials voted in 2013 to allow the city to provide water and sewer outside the city limits because the city had plenty of water after joining the Coosa Valley Water Supply District, which required the city to buy 750,000 gallons of water per day. The city also operates four wells.
In addition, the city had recently completed sewer rehabilitation and upgrades to the Dye Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. At the time, conservative estimates 70 percent of the plant’s capacity was being used to treat and discharged treated waste water from the plant.
Muenger said the city’s recently adopted long-term comprehensive plan that set goals to fill in the “donut holes,” within the city’s limits and pursuing other annexation actions to further the city’s expansion, when prudent.
City officials believe that by only serving citizens within the boundaries of the corporate limits, the city will promote the annexation of pockets of incorporated areas that are surrounded by city boundaries, as well as other unincorporated areas.
“It is my opinion that the city would make strides towards these goals by eliminating the policy of providing utility services outside of our corporate limits,” Muenger said.
He pointed out that prior to 2013, the city did not provide water and sewer to customers outside the corporate limits of Pell City.
“This is not something that is new,” Muenger said.
He also pointed out that the city’s general fund is subsidizing the city’s utility department.
“The operation of the water and sewer utility is possible only through its subsidization by the city’s general fund, and although positive steps have been taken to rectify that situation, the utility (department) will continue to be subsidized by the general fund for many years to come,” Muenger said.