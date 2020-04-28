Pell City Council votes to lease building on 20th Street to Pardons and Paroles

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council approved a resolution allowing the lease of space in a city building on 20th Street to the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles.
The building is at 111 20th St., behind the old library building, and was purchased by the city last December. At the time, the building was bought to complete the municipality’s control over the block City Hall is on.
When the city first bought the building, there was a prospect of the state choosing to lease the space, City Manager Brian Muenger said.
“When we bought the building, that was one of the things we hoped, we would either utilize the facility for our own purposes or lease back to another governmental entity,” he said.
Muenger said the Pardons and Paroles office currently sits in the basement of the St. Clair County Courthouse but has run out of space.
The building does need some improvements before the lease can take place, such as bringing it into full Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance by adding wheelchair access.
The council moved Monday to contract with Goodgame Company to complete these renovations and upgrades for an amount not to exceed $50,000.
Muenger said the lease will be for a five-year term, with the option to renew for an additional five years. The department will pay a monthly rent of $1,800. Muenger said the lease should begin providing the city a profit by year four.
Muenger said that most of all, he is excited for the city to have a good and stable tenant for the building. He said he feels the deal will benefit the department to continue having easy access to the governmental offices downtown while providing a standalone space.
In other matters, the council:
Approve agreements with Viva Health and UnitedHealthcare for Senior Citizens’ Wellness Programs;
Approved vacation of portions of 15th Street, North Wilson Street and an unnamed street right of way on the old hospital site;
Approved revised user agreements for the 2020 Logan Martin Lakefest and Boat Show and the 2020 Annual Hometown Block Party;
Approved a resolution marking certain items from the Street Department as surplus; and
Approved ratifying the city’s agreement with Coosa Valley Water Supply District Inc.
In his report to the council, Muenger said Advanced Disposal had resumed brush pick up service as of Tuesday, April 28. The trash disposal company had previously suspended that service due to COVID-19.