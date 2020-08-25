Pell City Council votes not to rezone property near Walmart for car wash

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has denied a request to rezone property near Walmart for a new car wash.
During the council’s Monday meeting, the issue of rezoning property at 190 Vaughan Lane became an issue of some debate.
A public hearing on if the council should rezone the property from a B-2 General Business District to B-3 Heavy Business District to facilitate a Tidal Wave Auto Spa being built at the location was held during the meeting.
The only people to speak during the hearing were Marty Murphy, who represented Tidal Wave, and Alan Hawkins, who owns the property.
Murphy primarily discussed plans for the car wash if the rezoning was approved, paying close attention to how it would affect traffic on Vaughan Lane. Murphy said that due to estimates of how many cars could fit on the property, up to 32 vehicles, the car wash would not cause any large traffic issues. Hawkins agreed with Murphy’s statement.
The issue of traffic was discussed heavily during the Planning Commission meeting involving this rezoning, according to City Manager Brian Muenger. That commission did forward the request to the council with a 4-3 vote for approval.
While traffic impact was a subject of discussion, the council seemed to have other concerns with the rezoning. One issue that came up was if the rezoning would be considered spot zoning.
Spot zoning is against state law and occurs when zoning is done on an individual parcel of land that is inconsistent with the city’s overall master plan.
City attorney John Rea said rezoning the property would not constitute spot zoning just because it is surrounded by B-2 zones, but rather, the issue would be based on what the city considers to be “the highest and best use” of the property.
“The real question is whether or not the use is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan for the property,” Rea told the council.
Muenger added the city’s comprehensive plan does not make a distinction between B-2 and B-3 zones and has the area denoted as “business”
Councilman Jay Jenkins said he thought this may be a case of spot zoning but also worried about possible later uses of the property besides a car wash.
“I think it would be an excellent car wash,” Jenkins said. “The problem with the B-3 may not be this particular type of business, but it would be some of the businesses allowed in a B-3 zone other than this.”
Jenkins said the council could make car washes admissible in a B-2 zone, but that would be a separate action.
Councilman Jud Alverson said he simply would prefer a different type of business for that particular area. He mentioned the city’s dependence on sales tax.
“I want you guys here, I just don't want you in that spot,” Alverson said, adding he wanted to have something that was the highest and best use for the city.
Murphy argued that the city could give Tidal Wave a special use permit for the property to avoid the issues associated with changing the zoning.
The council did not move to do so and instead moved unanimously to deny the rezoning
In other matters, the council:
Approved the declaration of six properties a public nuisance based on grass and weeds;
Approved the transfer of a retail beer license and retail table wine license for 1859 Martin St. S from Central Alabama Management LLC to OM Hare Krishna Corporation;
Approved an agreement with St. Clair County for the use of electronic voting machines;
Approved the fiscal year 20/21 holiday calendar for municipal employees; and
Approved the date for the canvassing of the 2020 municipal election as Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m.