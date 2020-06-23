Pell City Council seeking reimbursement for pandemic-related expenses

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved a request to the state of Alabama for reimbursement for expenses related to COVID-19.
The request is for $54,424.64 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund set up by the state Legislature.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the request is to handle costs associated with paid family leave that is authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
This federal act requires employers to offer the ability for employees to take paid time off to deal with pandemic-related matters like childcare for children out of school or due to being sick.
The council previously approved this leave in March.
In March, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law. The law allocated $150 billion to a Coronavirus Relief Fund, roughly $1.8 billion of which was allotted to the state of Alabama.
While federal guidelines for use of this money are few, extra guidelines were set by SB161, which was passed by the state Legislature on May 18.
The second of the guidelines is to “reimburse local governments for expenditures directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Muenger told the council these expenses are qualified under this act.
“In the governor's budget, there are funds set aside for various things, some of which are to potentially reimburse cities for eligible expenses,” Muenger said during the meeting “I believe these are eligible expenses.”
Muenger said these expenses also deal with leave programs used to pay workers while the municipality had temporarily closed down some buildings or services. He said that during this time, the city was still formulating its best practices during the pandemic and had some workers stay home for a small number of days.
“We just knew it was risky to have people in close proximity, so we simply told employees to stay home and we paid them over these qualified leaves,” Muenger said.
He also said that due the nature of all of these expenses, he is “reasonably certain” the city will be approved for reimbursement.
In other matters, the council:
Approved the final plat for the Cove section of the Images subdivision;
Approved a grant application for the Transportation Alternatives Program;
Approved amended the lease agreement with MSH Appraisal at the Municipal Complex Building;
Set a public hearing on building code updates for July 13; and
Set public hearing on property on Stemley Bridge Road that has been deemed a weed nuisance.