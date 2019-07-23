PELL CITY -- The City Council voted 4-1 Monday night to override a veto by the mayor of an ordinance that allows bars and lounges to open closer to schools and churches.
The override came despite a last-ditch effort by local church patrons to persuade city leaders to reconsider.
“Life and family are much more important than revenue,” New Hope Baptist Church Pastor Paul Brasher told the council.
The council chamber was full Monday night with people from area churches, including pastors, who opposed the ordinance, which reduces the distance a bar could open from church or school from 1,000 feet to 200 feet.
Municipal officials said the previous ordinance prohibited any alcohol service business from opening in Pell City because of the distance.
Under the new ordinance, lounges are allowed to open, under “conditional use,” within 200 feet of educational institutions, places of worship, child development facilities or the nearest boundary of a residential zoning district.
“Most municipalities, including Leeds, Lincoln and Oxford, permit this activity as a conditional use without any specific distance restrictions,” City Manager Brian Muenger said.
He said “conditional use” applications are considered on a case-by-case basis, with the opportunity for public input.
“Should the city receive such an application, all adjacent property owners would be notified by certified mail of the public hearing 14 days in advance of the meeting date,” Muenger said. “Conditional use applications may be denied outright, approved outright or approved with special conditions placed upon its use, such as operating hour restrictions, etc.”
He said there are no current applications pending consideration.
Under the new amended ordinance, lounges are defined to include taverns, bars, cocktail lounges, micro-breweries, nightclubs and similar uses where alcohol service is the primary activity.
The ordinance exempts restaurants, where alcohol service is a secondary activity, and establishments that sell alcohol for off-premise consumption.
In accordance with state law, Mayor Bill Pruitt had 10 days to veto the ordinance passed by the council by a 3-1 vote earlier this month.
Councilman Jud Alverson was not present for the initial vote on the amended ordinance.
“I believe the sanctity of our churches should be protected by a buffer of more than 200 feet,” Pruitt wrote about his veto. “I respectfully request that the council reconsider the distance.”
Other people who opposed passage of the ordinance cited safety concerns.
“I have not wavered on my stance,” Councilman Jay Jenkins said before the formal vote to override the mayor’s veto. “I think this is a mistake. I can’t see having a church or school that close to a lounge.”
Councilman Jason Mitcham made the motion to override the mayor’s veto, and Councilman Blaine Henderson seconded the motion, with Council President James McGowan and Alverson voting in favor of affirming the new ordinance.
Jenkins was the lone councilman to vote against overriding the veto.