Pell City Council OKs sewer deal with QuikTrip

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved an agreement with the QuikTrip Corporation for the expansion of sewer service to the company’s proposed 8,000 square foot travel center at Interstate 20, Exit 156.
The agreement, approved by the council during its Monday meeting, will have the city and QuikTrip share the cost of a $1,075,188 gravity sewer line and lift station that will service 250 acres at the exit.
The project is being done via Amendment 772 of the Alabama Constitution. In a presentation to the council, St. Clair County Economic Development Council Executive Director Don Smith explained this amendment allows cities to use public funds to help a company on an economic development project.
“Typically, these are used to either encourage or incentivise a company to come into a community,” Smith said. “Sometimes, it's also used to overcome development issues, and with this particular one, with QuikTrip, that's where we’re at with this 6one.”
Smith said there has always been a sewer deficiency at Exit 156, but QuikTrip has agreed to help with sewer improvements.
Smith said QuikTrip will employ 15 people and generate $150,000 a year for the city, and he said this project will help jump start development at Exit 156.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the project will be done in two phases, with the first taken on by the municipality. According to documents outlining the project, QuikTrip will be required to reimburse the city for half of the cost not to exceed $450,000.
The second phase will be handled by QuikTrip, with the city reimbursing the company for half of the cost of that phase, not to exceed $350,000.
Smith and Muenger also said the St. Clair County Commission has agreed to help with the city’s portion of the project due to its tax benefit to the county. Muenger said the county has, in principle, agreed the two bodies will share the cost equitably based on the taxes derived from the project.
Muenger said details of this deal will be in a future agreement. He said the city greatly appreciates the county’s willingness to help with the project.