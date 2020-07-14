Pell City Council OKs nearly $710K bid for work at wastewater treatment plant

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved a bid from the Taylor Corporation for upgrades to the municipality’s wastewater treatment plant.
The $709,500 bid approved by the council Monday is to cover a second influent screen for the wastewater plant. The screen is designed to catch any debris in the water that flows into the plant. The debris can then be removed and disposed of.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the screen will be a backup for the existing screen in case of any mechanical failures.
“This is the only part of our plant that does not have a redundant feature,” Muenger said during the meeting.
The project is being partially funded through a Community Development Block Grant the city received from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs last year. The grant awarded to the city equals $450,000, with the municipality required to match $178,500 with its own funds.
Also on the council’s agenda, but tabled during the meeting, was a change order to the project Muenger said will lower the cost by $81,000. Muenger said the scope of this reduction was proposed by the Taylor Corporation.
The reduction in cost was achieved by retaining the Rotopress system in the existing screen while focusing on the installation of the new screen, which was already the primary focus of the project.
Menger told the council this change order had to be approved by ADECA before the council could approve it. He said he had expected the change order to be approved by ADECA before Monday’s meeting, but because it was not, it would need to be tabled for the moment.
Muenger said he doesn't expect any issues with getting that approval.
“There is no reason they would not, but procedurally, they have to go through it,” Muenger said.
The change order would bring the project down to $628,500, which is equal to the sum of the grant award and the city’s required match.
The council approved another item in relation to the wastewater plant -- a quote from Evoqua Water Technologies of $46,000 for a gear reducer box for one of the plant’s aerators.
Aerators are used to promote oxygen transfer in the water at the plant that is necessary for treatment, according to Byron Woods from Municipal Consultants. In a report to the council, Woods also said the existing gearbox has been rebuilt several times and is simply at the point where it needs replacing.
Muenger said Evoqua is the only manufacturer of replacement parts for the city’s aerators, meaning the municipality does not have bid out the replacement.