PELL CITY -- The Pell City council met for more than two hours Monday to discuss change orders for the civic center parking lot and the new tennis building, which is under construction.
The council also discussed other projects the municipality could possibly fund this fiscal year.
At the special called meeting, the council approved four resolutions, authorizing funds for the change orders to the civic center/tennis building construction projects.
The biggest single-item change order approved Monday will help repair areas of the civic center parking lot where the support surface or pad below the concrete surface is exposed and where some piping is being replaced before the final asphalt surface to the parking lot is poured.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said if the base is not corrected before the paving, “it is not going to last long.”
Said Councilman Blaine Henderson, “I say tear it all out and fix it.”
The necessary prep work for the parking lot will cost the city $42,393.
City Manager Brian Muenger also told the council the redesign of the parking lot, which will eliminate several islands, will allow the addition of 20 more parking spaces.
“All the lighting will be retained,” Muenger said.
Greg Gossett, who is overseeing the site preparation work, said city workers should be completed with their part of the project by the end of the week.
“I think you have done an amazing job with all the rain we’ve had,” Jenkins told Gossett during the meeting.
Although the main entrance to Lakeside Park will probably remain closed until April, workers are close to finishing the secondary entrance into the park, off Alabama 34 and on the east side of the facility, said Parks and Recreation Director Harold “Bubba” Edge.
During Monday night’s meeting, the council also approved three resolutions or change orders so that work to the new tennis building could move forward. The three change orders totaled $51,546.87.
The council spent most of the meeting discussing which capital improvement projects to fund this fiscal year.
The council did not approve a final list of items the municipality would fund with money in its Capital Improvement Fund. Proposed capital improvement items totaled close to $1 million.
City officials said by next spring, the municipality could allot $1.3 million towards the paving of city streets with money from the Capital Improvement Fund.