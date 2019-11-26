PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council voted Monday to approve a bid to replace the roof on the former Avondale Mills Administration Building.
The city previously accepted a grant from the Alabama Historical Commission for $8,500 to help fund the replacement. The city agreed to add $14,000 in matching funds to remove and replace soffit, fascia and wood trim.
This original plan was unable to attract a bid within budget, so the council lowered the scope of the project to only include roof decking and shingles. The city approved a $10,280 bid by Top Tier Roofing of Oxford for this project.
The building is all that is left of the Avondale Mill Plant after a fire destroyed the mill in 2008. The city purchased the facility in 2013 in a court settlement after the municipality refused a request by former owner Pell City-Tifton Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Thunder Enterprises in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to rezone the area.
The building has been left untouched since 2013. The city previously applied for a grant with AHC to fix the roof in 2017 but did not receive the grant at that time.
In 2017, at no cost to the city, Christian & Associates Architects of Anniston performed an assessment of the historic preservation needs for the building. This assessment found it would cost the city $70,000 to repair and restore the site.
In other matters, the council:
Tabled resolutions concerning weed abatement on four properties pending recalculations on costs;
Approved a resolution allowing the city manager to enter into an agreement with CDG Engineers & Associates for engineering services;
Approved amendments to the Business License Ordinance by unanimous consent;
Approved a resolution to continue using Valley Bank for lockbox services for utility payments;
Approved an application for a Rebuild Alabama Grant to help fund an extension to the right turning lane on Mays Drive at Highway 231;
Approved a proposal to purchase a license for the latest Windows operating system from InCare Technologies for $18,830;
Approved a proposal for an upgrade of city servers to Windows Server 2019 by InCare Technologies for $18,000; and
Approved holding a work session Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.