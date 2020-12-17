Pell City Council gives thumbs up to sidewalk deals

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved funding and engineering agreements for a grant project that will result in the redesign of sidewalks downtown.
During its regular meeting, the council approved a funding agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant the city was awarded in October.
The city was awarded a $640,000 grant for new sidewalks for much of downtown, including Cogswell Avenue, Comer Avenue and 1st Avenue North. The municipality is required to match the grant with $160,000 in local funds. The entire construction cost of the project is estimated at $695,312
TAP is a federal grant program, administered by ALDOT, that helps cities fund alternatives to car travel, such as bicycle lanes or sidewalks. City Manager Brian Muenger said Pell City’s application is specifically to bring downtown sidewalks into better compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He said the area included in the project has more than 50 pedestrian ramps and 30 crosswalks that do not comply with the ADA.
“It's a very wide ranging project,” Muenger said. “We’re excited to get the award.”
The council also approved an agreement with Sain Associates for engineering and design services for the project, which will cost the city $130,000. Sain is the company that originally developed the municipality’s ADA Transition Plan in 2019, which was used in the application for the grant.
Muenger said Sain will handle surveying, design and engineering for the project.
Muenger said while the focus of the project is sidewalks, it will also look at improving streetscapes downtown.
“There is a landscape budget in here,” Muenger said. “We certainly are going to want to get the complete package.”
He said the city has also looked into new LED lights for the area as well as new benches.
Muenger said the project is estimated to be complete within two years
In other matters, the council:
Approved the appointment of local attorney Kelly Livingston as the public defender for the city. Livingston operates a law practice in Pell City; and
Approved a resolution authorizing the acquisition of a right of way permanent easement and a temporary construction easement at the intersection of Dickey Drive and Hardwick Lane. Muenger said the intersection does not function properly and needs to be redesigned.