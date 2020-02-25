Pell City Council gives green light for first phases of Dickey Drive project

PELL CITY -- The City Council is moving forward with a project to widen and repave Dickey Drive.
During its meeting Monday night, the council approved a contract with EEFS Company for surveying and initial engineering on the project.
The project was originally approved as part of Pell City’s historic $2,110,000 paving project that was approved on Jan. 20.
The Dickey Drive endeavor was approved with a full budget of $450,000, but the council only approved an agreement for the first three phases of the project. The agreement is set to cost no more than $52,000.
These initial phases will only include design and surveying for the project, with construction being set for after the project has gone through a required bidding process.
Dickey Drive connects Hardwick and Truss Ferry roads. City Manager Brian Muenger said the road is not equipped to handle its level of traffic.
“There's already one subdivison on it, and there is a proposal for a second subdivision to be on it,” Muenger said. “Even at its current level of service, based on traffic counts that we have, it’s underserved by its current rate.”
One of the main issues is the entire road is too narrow to accommodate two lanes of traffic. According to U.S Department of Transportation standards, a local road in a rural area should have lanes that are 12-feet wide for a road width of 24 feet.
Dickey Drive is 16-17 feet wide, according to documents provided by the city. This would place the lanes at most at 8-½-feet wide.
Muenger said these conditions are a byproduct of roads being created initially to service an exclusively rural community, and as the area has developed, Dickey Drive did not develop with it.
“Now we have a subdivision out there,” he said. “I would say the road likely should have been improved during the process of that initial subdivision being placed there”
City Councilman Jason Mitcham said these conditions have caused damage to vehicles in the past.
“We’ve had side mirrors clash as they go by,” Mitcham said, adding there have also been instances of drivers running off the road due to traffic.
In other matters, the council:
Held a public hearing on properties on Hazelwood Drive to be zoned Residential-Agricultural. Following public comment, the council approved the zoning;
Held a public hearing on properties on Hazelwood Drive to be zoned Low Density Residential. Following public comments, the council approved the zoning;
Held a public hearing on property on Tutwiler Drive to be rezoned R-A. Hearing no public comment, the council approved the zoning;
Held a public hearing on property on 1st Avenue, site of the St. Clair County Jail, to be rezoned as a General Business district. Hearing no comment, the council approved the zoning;
Approved an extension of the special use permit for T-Mobile facilities at 474 Walkers Crossing Road and 1418 Parkhill Parkway;
Approved Pell City becoming a select employee group for AOD Federal Credit Union;
Approved a bid of $27,699 for a Ram Crew Cab truck for the Parks and Recreation Department from McSweeney Dodge Ram;
Approved a bid of $36,650 for a maintenance supervisor truck for Parks and Rec from Town & Country Ford;
Approved a resolution naming items from the Fire and Street departments surplus;
Approved an agreement with ALSCO for rental of linens at the Municipal Complex for $2 per table cloth and 11 cents per napkin;
Approved the purchase of two John Deere 5090 M tractors for the Street Department for $113,584.80 and two Land Pride bush hogs for $42,661.52;
Approved placement of two street lights on Mays Bend Road near the airport;
Approved reappointment of Matthew Pope to the Commercial Development Board for a term ending June 25, 2023;
Approved reappointment of Barnett Lawley to the St. Clair Economic Development Council for a term ending March 19, 2022;
Approved reappointment of Lyle Harmon, Cecil Fomby, Phil Seay and Lance Bell to the D.A.R.E. Board, each for a term ending March 14, 2022;
Approved appointment of Dr. James Martin, Del Hufford and either Bryron or Carla Gover, at their discretion, to the D.A.R.E. Board;
Approved appointment of Ron Wheeler and Roy Forman to the Board of Zoning Adjustments for a term ending June 13, 2022;
Approved the condemnation of property for the Harrisburg and Whitesville Gravity Sewer Improvement project;
Approved leasing an additional office in the Municipal Complex to MSH Appraisal LLC, bringing its annual rate to $6,600 per year; and
Approved leasing additional office space in the Municipal Complex to JBS Mental Health for an annual rate of $4,200 per year.