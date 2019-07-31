PELL CITY -- The council is expected during its Monday, Aug. 12, meeting to move forward with hiring someone to complete necessary work to the historic Avondale office building after initially rejecting bids for the roof replacement project.
“Two bids were received for the project, both of which were substantially above the $22,500 budget projection,” said City Manager Brian Muenger.
He said that amount was based on a 2017 preliminary architectural report.
The city received approval for an $8,500 grant from the Alabama Historical Commission after the building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Officials said the city’s grant match was anticipated at $14,000 to complete the project.
The former Avondale Mills office is the only building left on the former Avondale Mills plant site, which the city bought, along with all former Avondale Mills property within the city, for $1 million.
Muenger said the city only received two bids for the roof replacement project, with Goodgame
Company submitting the lowest in the amount of $38,815. Splawn Construction Inc. submitted a bid in the amount of $42,123.
At the city manager’s recommendation, the council rejected all bids and authorized that the project be bid out again.
Once a contract is awarded, all work must be completed within 50 calendar days.
The municipality purchased the former Avondale Mills property in 2013 as part of a court settlement after city officials refused a request from the former owners, Pell City-Tifton Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Thunder Enterprises of Chattanooga, Tennessee, to rezone the property for commercial and residential use.
The former Avondale Mills office has remained dormant on the property since 2013.
In 2017, at no cost to the city, Christian & Associates Architects Inc. performed a historic preservation physical needs assessment of the building. According to the assessment, it would cost the city about $70,000 to repair and restore the historic structure.
Initial plans were to use the building as a museum to house Avondale Mills artifacts and to display the history of the more than a century old textile mill that was Pell City.