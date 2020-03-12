Pell City Council condemns Senate bill regarding requests for public information (with photos)

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council during its regular meeting Monday unanimously approved a resolution condemning Alabama Senate Bill 57.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Cam Ward (R- Alabaster), would require all government bodies within the state to respond to requests for public information within 14 calendar days.
The resolution passed by the council calls this fixed deadline “unreasonable” and says it “does not adequately consider the time allocations necessary to fulfill records requests.”
City Manager Brian Muenger said the time line set by the bill also specifically ignores “data mining,” which is also mentioned in the resolution.
Muenger describes data mining as requests that come from out-of-state firms that ask for many years of information about budgets or building permits that may not always be on hand.
“That takes staff time to research, that takes staff time to compile,” he said, “and it also sets up penalties that would be levied against the city when we may not be able to meet these very stringent deadlines.”
The penalties would be placed on the city if it fails to meet the deadline. The bill makes it possible for requesters to sue a city in civil court.
These include the city having to pay $1,500 to a requester for a first offense, paying $75 per each day over 14 days and/or paying legal fees incurred by the requester. These penalties would only increase as a city continues to fail to meet the deadline.
Muenger said the issue is that some of the data mining requests often deal with data that is not readily available. “Things like budgets, building permits” he said.
Muenger said while that information in the short term can be found, it becomes harder as you go back further in time. He said the budget from 10 years ago, or every budget in the last 50 years, is not easy to get a hold of.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson agrees that unreasonable requests would make it hard to stand by SB57. Watson said he has not read the bill but is familiar with its premise, and believes it could cause issues.
“I have no problem with public information being available,” Watson said. “As long as information is reasonable.”
Watson said providing someone with last year's budget is not really an issue, but when the request is for a 15-year-old budget, it becomes more complicated. He said Lincoln has changed computer systems and moved city halls since that point, so sometimes it's hard to find the proper files.
Watson also mentioned that open-ended requests like what Muenger called data mining can become unreasonable.
Muenger said he hopes cooler heads will prevail on the subject now that political campaign season is cooling down again.
“I’m hopeful now that (because) we are through a season of campaigns for primaries, maybe cooler heads will merge on that discussion,” Muenger said.