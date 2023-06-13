 Skip to main content
Pell City Council approves sewer connections

Two Pell City businesses on U.S. 231 South will be allowed to connect to the city’s sewer system, under the condition that they supply the connections necessary to do so.

The City Council voted to allow connections for CrossFit Pell City and Courtyard Oyster Bar and Grill, with the assurance that the businesses provide access costs to connect with the system.