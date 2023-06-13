Pell City Council approves sewer connections

Two Pell City businesses on U.S. 231 South will be allowed to connect to the city’s sewer system, under the condition that they supply the connections necessary to do so.
The City Council voted to allow connections for CrossFit Pell City and Courtyard Oyster Bar and Grill, with the assurance that the businesses provide access costs to connect with the system.
Utilities Department Manager James Hadaway told the council there have been other sites connected to the system under the same agreements and that the system accommodated the addition without problems.
The sewer line where the businesses will connect has adequate capacity to serve the locations, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
Both property owners have agreed to install pump system to allow the service connection. The city engineer and utility department will review the equipment used to connect, installation and the service connections for the additions.
The properties’ current use of septic tanks requires that waste be transported to the city’s treatment plant already, Hadaway said.
The council also set a date of July 24 for a hearing regarding 20 properties determined to be in violation of the city’s Grass/Weed and Nuisance Ordinance.
Notice will be provided to the property owners advising them of the hearing, and owners will have the prerogative to come into compliance with the properties, or ultimately, the city will provide the service and go through the process of having a lien attached to the sites for the costs.
The locations include 3103 6th Ave. North, 46 Cogswell Ave., 297 Hazelwood Dr., 305 30th St. North, 313 Ashley Dr., 404 and 504 30th St. North, 611 28th St. North, 815 19th Street North, 2805 5th Ave. North, 3227 6th Ave. North, 3227 7th Ave. North, 3311 Todd St., 3315 Cogswell Ave., 4103 Stemley Bridge Rd., 4700 Traweek Lane, 3108 6th Ave. North, 121 Pine Hill Dr. and 1117 1st Ave. North.
Also Monday, the council voted to contract with Bain & Company for a required independent audit of the city’s financials and related operations. The additional outside audit is due to federally funded grant funds received in excess of a $750,000 level.
Muenger said the audit cost would be based upon the amount of time required to perform the detailed audit, and the cost is not to exceed $65,000.
The city also agreed to commit $5,000 in funding as a donation to the city’s Heart of Pell City organization, to assist in the purchase of a pre-fabricated, commercial grade Christmas Tree for use in the group’s yearly Christmas Season opening ceremonies and month-long display on the courthouse lawn.
The $20,000 price for the pre-decorated and storable tree includes delivery, Muenger said.
He told the council that the nonprofit had raised $11,000 to date from donors, and a pledge from the St. Clair County Commission to make a $5,000 donation as well.