PELL CITY -- The city applied for a grant under the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II (ATRIP-II) so it can move forward with improvements to the Parkway East/Hardwick Road intersection at U.S. 78.
The intersection is heavily used and provides access to several large industries in the Pell City Industrial Park.
“As shown by the previous traffic study, this intersection warrants multiple turn lanes, although the access onto Parkway East is the most urgent need,” said City Manager Brian Muenger.
There are several industries along Parkway East, including TCI of Alabama, CMC Impact Metals, Oerlikon and WIKW. These industries have had expansions, which have also added additional employees, which has increased traffic delays during shift changes.
Back in March, the city approved moving forward with securing grant funds through the Alabama Industrial Access Road and Bridge Program but withdrew that application so it could apply for grant money through that program for an “unnamed” industrial related project.
Muenger said under the ATRIP-II program, municipalities compete for funds to improve any state-maintained highway system, or in this case, U.S. 78.
“Although no local match is mandated, the city has been advised that 20 percent matches, or higher, are desirable,” he said. “It is proposed that the city bear the design engineering costs, right of way acquisition and utility relocations ... total of which is estimated at $389,113.”
The entire project, which would add turn lanes on all three roads, Parkway East, Hardwick Road and U.S. 78, is estimated to cost $1.2 million.
Muenger said it could take about two months before the city knows if it was approved for the grant.