Pell City council approves rate increase for animal shelter

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved a rate increase for some of the government bodies that use the Pell City Animal Control Center.
During the council’s regular meeting Monday, it approved an increase to the contribution rate for several government entities around the county. The rate increases include a $5,000 increase for St. Clair County, a $1,000 increase for the city of Odenville, a $500 increase for Springville and a $500 increase. These payments are made to Pell City each year in order to help run the shelter which the city operates with help from several other municipalities and the county commission.
The rate increase was approved to help avoid a deficit in next year's animal shelter budget, which is currently projected to fall short by $27,550.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the last time the city increased rates was in fiscal year 2018-19. Since then he said the city has made contracts with Moody, Margaret and Anniston, which has increased revenues by $26,250 but this will not allow the city to avoid a deficit by itself because of rising costs.
“We are just at the point of breaking even,” Muenger said, adding that without looking at any capital expenses the city has made at the shelter or the time Police Chief Paul Irwin uses in overseeing the facility.
He said that the purpose of the shelter is not to make money, but those costs do need to be accounted for.
“This is a collaborative effort, and we run it as a utility,” the city manager said. “This is a very lean operation.”
Muenger said during the meeting that according to Alabama law each county must provide an animal control facility and any municipality with a population of more than 5,000 persons must do the same either by operating their own or by contract.
He said Margaret is projected to meet that in the 2020 census. Muenger said Margaret has already voluntarily contributed $5,000 to the animal shelter for this year, which the council approved as their contribution for the next fiscal year.
Muenger said the contributions are not a flat rate but instead based partially on the level of impact each city has on the shelter as far as number of animals.
“I feel all the contributions being asked for are very reasonable,” Muenger said. “The contributions of all of our partners are greatly appreciated.”
In other matters, the council:
—Held a public hearing on a resolution to vacate portions of Parker Avenue and Odessa Street. Noone spoke at the hearing and the resolution was approved;
—Held a public hearing regarding the rezoning of a property on Dry Creek Road from Manufacturing one to Residential-Agricultural. Noone spoke at the hearing and the rezoning was approved;
—Held a public hearing regarding overgrowth of grass/weed nuisances on properties on 7th Avenue South, Stemley Bridge Road, Sixth Avenue North and a property on U.S. Highway 231 S at 19th St S. Noone spoke during the hearing an the abatement resolutions were approved;
—Approved the annexation of property located on Dickey Drive owned by Melanie Carroll for use for family lots;
—Approved a resolution authorizing a purchase agreement with Sutphen for a 2023 Fire Engine through the HGAC Purchasing Cooperative. Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said the truck will cost around $496,000 and approving the agreement now will help the city avoid a price increase of $37,000. He said approving the agreement now will also allow the city to get a truck before Engine 3 is retired in June 2023, as there is a 19-month turnaround time on new fire trucks at this time.