Pell City Council approves more than $2M in capital improvements

PELL CITY -- Pell City municipal departments will soon receive more than $2 million in capital improvements.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Pell City Council approved $2,093,994.02 worth of capital requests from its various departments. This rivals the $2,110,000 paving project that was also passed as part of the 2020 Capital Improvements (CIP) Budget.
This list of improvements was originally pitched to the City Council by department heads during a called meeting Dec. 5. The list was then narrowed down during a meeting Jan. 10 before finally being voted on Monday.
The final list includes items each department needs that won’t fit in its normal operating budget.
According to City Manager Brian Muenger, this is the main reason for the CIP budget. The budget sets aside a percentage of tax revenue to deal with projects that would be hard to address in a department’s operating budget.
Muenger said these requests would normally require issuing bonds and dealing with the debt.
“It gives us the ability to deal with their requests without issues of long-term debt,” he said by phone Friday.
A big part of this budget is Administration requests totaling $731,975.36. Approved items include the purchase of the office building on 20th Street the City Council approved Dec. 16. It also includes costs for the painting the Avondale Mills water tank the council approved Dec. 9. Administration’s largest approved request was for buying property for the Hazelwood Drive project, which will connect Veterans Parkway and Highway 231.
Approved requests from the Street Department totaled $315,000.
This part of the budget primarily focused on construction costs for street projects that are not paving. A major item was buying two new tractors and bush hogs to replace some of the department’s older equipment.
The Park and Recreation Department’s $235,500 in approved requests included vehicle and equipment replacements, including two trucks, a Kubota Tractor and a Kubota RTV. The approved projects will help add a security camera system to the municipal complex, as well as other improvements to ballfields and facilities.
Vehicle improvements were the only item on the budget for the Police Department. The department was approved $162,409.66 to pay for five new Chevy Tahoes. Police Chief Paul Irwin said this is a regular expense for the department.
“We usually get five (vehicles) every year,” he said.
Irwin had originally pushed to get Flock Safety Cameras, which would be used to take photos of vehicles flagged by the department, on the CIP budget, but he said the council felt that was better served on the normal operating budget.
The Fire Department received $77,600 in approved projects. More than half of those funds will be used to pave the parking lots at Fire Stations 1 and 3 with reinforced concrete.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said this will lower maintenance costs for station parking lots, as well as addressing the fact that Station 3’s parking lot had never been paved. This is part of a continuing plan to upgrade and update the city’s fire stations.
The remaining funds approved for the Fire Department will be used for new hydraulic rescue tools and extractors that are designed to clean firefighter turnout gear.
Kurzejeski said he feels the rescue tools are especially important. “It will finish up replacement of our tools,” he said.
The department will now have up-to-date tools for each fire station, with two stations having hydraulic tools and the other two having battery powered tools.
He also stressed the importance of the extractors, which will help clean dangerous carcinogens from gear after responding to a fire.
The Planning and Zoning Department will be receiving $35,000 to furnish a new vehicle for the building inspector.
“CIP has been a great thing for us,” Muenger said. The city manager added he is specifically proud about being able to address the concerns of each individual department.