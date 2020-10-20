Pell City Council approves grant application aimed at improving Highway 78 intersection

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved a grant application to help improve an intersection on Alabama Highway 78.
During its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 12, the council OK’d an application to the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II (ATRIP-II) to address issues with the intersection of 78, Hardwick Road and Parkway East.
Street Superintendent Greg Gossett told the council the plan included in the application would improve the intersection by realigning the roads, while adding turning lanes and improved traffic signals.
The project has a total cost of $2,458,042.73, with ATRIP-II covering $1,909,381.74 and the city being required to provide the remaining $548,660.99 to be paid by local funds.
If the application is accepted, however, it does not look like the city will handle that cost alone. Gossett told the council he had received a commitment from the St. Clair County Commission for $200,000 during its work session the week before, a commitment the commission made official during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 13. This means the city will only need to pay $348,660.99 if the application is accepted.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the project was a good chance for the council and the commission due to the benefit for both a city road, Parkway East, and a county road, Hardwick.
“This seems like a good opportunity to address issues we both have at that intersection,” he said.
Muenger also said the project is one the city has been trying to get funded for sometime to deal with both existing traffic issues and one that may crop up with increased development on Hardwick Road.
“We’ve competed twice before for improvements on this intersection,” Muenger said.
He said those applications were under different programs, with the Alabama Department of Transportation actually recommending the application for ATRIP-II, which is a state gas tax-funded program designed to help fund local projects that will also benefit state roads.
Muenger said he feels the city’s chances of receiving funding are good for this reason, a sentiment shared by Gossett.
“This is an application that is very competitive,” Gossett said.
In other matters the council:
Approved a resolution certifying the result of the the Board of Education District 4 runoff election Oct. 6;
Approved a resolution engaging Bain & Company to perform the city’s fiscal year 2019/20 audit for fees not to exceed $65,000;
Approved a resolution giving approval for the final plat of the second phase of the Easonville subdivision;
Approved a request from Circle K Stores on Martin Street North for off-the-premises retail beer and retail table wine licences;
Approved a bid of $1,500 per year for three years from Brenntag for chemicals for the wastewater treatment plant;
Approved a proposal from Auburn Environmental Consulting & Testing for the close out of below ground fuel tanks at the Eden Lift Station and WWTP for the amount of $11,250;
Approved a proposal from Thompson Power Systems for the installation of above ground fuel tanks at the Eden Lift Station and WWTP for the amount of $16,000;
Approved a resolution declaring a 2013 John Deere tractor 5085m, 1998 Chevrolet 2500 Cheyenne truck and a 2013 Land Pride commander bush hog from the Street Department as surplus;
Approved an agreement to accept a grant on behalf of the St. Clair County Community Health Clinic;
Approved a resolution for the purchase of a heavy duty 75-foot mid-mount aerial ladder fire truck;
Approved the reappointment of Margie Sanford to the JBS Mental Health Authority for a six-year term to expire 06/18/2025. The organization serves individuals in Jefferson, Blount and St. Clair counties;
Approved the reappointment of Julia Skelton to the Library Board for a four-year term to expire 01/09/2023;
Approved the reappointment of Warren Smith to the Library Board for a four-year term to expire 06/12/2024;
Approved the reappointment of Sarah Brazzolotto to the Board of Zoning Adjustments for a three-year term to expire 06/13/2023; and
Approved the reappointment of Gloria Fomby to the Board of Zoning Adjustments for a three-year term to expire 06/13/2023.