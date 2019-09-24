PELL CITY -- The City Council approved funding for several nonprofits and government agencies at Monday night’s meeting, including a funding request from the Heart of Pell City.
The Heart of Pell City promotes the historic downtown district and works to preserve and protect the municipality’s history and heritage.
The council approved a $2,000 request from the nonprofit to help fund various activities the group will hold throughout the year.
“We’re planning a Pell City History Day,” said Urainah Glidewell, president of the Heart of Pell City. “It’s a celebration of Pell City’s history to kick off the fifth year of our walking tour.”
She said the event, planned for the first Wednesday in April, is in conjunction with the city’s 130th anniversary.
The group spearheads the Pell City Historic Walk event every April as part of a statewide historic tour throughout historic districts/areas across the state.
Glidewell said in conjunction with Pell City’s 130th birthday, volunteers will take Williams Intermediate School fifth-grade students on a historic walking tour through the historic downtown district March 20.
She said the money granted by the city will also help fund the year-round “Third Thursday” events, which are held on the third Thursday of each month in the downtown district.
She said part of the funds will also help support the second annual Christmas Tree Lighting event in front of the courthouse.
Glidewell said the Christmas Tree Lighting event is set for Dec. 6, the Friday before the annual Pell City Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
Other organizations and agencies the council approved for appropriations for the upcoming fiscal year include: the Center for Education and the Performing Arts, $25,000; the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, $20,000; Kid One, $2,000; Jefferson-Blount-St. Clair Mental Health, $5,000; St. Clair County Economic Development Council, $75,000; St. Clair Soil & Water Conservation, $3,000; United Way, $1,000; the Pell City Boys and Girls Club, $17,000; St. Clair Children’s Policy Council, $4,000; St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center, $4,000; Christian Love Pantry, $7,200; YWCA of Central Alabama, $2,000; Pell City D.A.R.E. Program, $10,000; St. Clair County Airport Authority, $15,000; and the Council of the Arts, $1,500.
The council allocated $8,500 for special events. The council tabled two appropriations it normally funds each year until members meet face-to-face with representatives from those organizations: the America Red Cross and the ARC of St. Clair County.
In other matters Monday night, the council:
Approved a resolution declaring property at 3601 Stemley Bridge Road and the Skyline Subdivision mini lot as public nuisances and ordered the nuisances abated;
Approved the low bid submitted by Landscape Workshop LLC. in the amount of $11,604 for landscaping around the Municipal Complex building;
Approved a contract in the amount of $65,000 with Bain & Company P.C. to complete municipal audit services;
Approved the transfer of an ABC license from Killin Time to Denmark Investment Properties LLC.;
Approved a payment of $8,138 to Environmental Inc. to oversee the hazardous materials abatement of the former St. Clair County Hospital, which is being demolished;
Approved moving the Nov. 11 council work session and meeting to Nov. 12 at the same time and location, City Hall;
Approved a contract with EMA in the amount of $2,030;
Approved an agreement with St. Clair County for the housing of inmates at a rate of $32.50 per day, per inmate; and
Approved the acquisition of a utility easement at a cost of $1,500 to extend water service to Whites Drive. City officials said the purchase of the easement was less costly than boring under Alabama 34.