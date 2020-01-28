Pell City Council approves change to sales tax

PELL CITY — The City Council during its regular meeting Monday approved an ordinance securing sales tax revenue for the Pell City school system.
This was done first by voting to terminate an agreement for disbursing 30 percent of every 1 cent of the current sales tax to the school system.
The council then passed an ordinance that set the same sales tax percentage but without any sunset clause. That clause would have ended the disbursement of the revenue to the school board after a set date.
“We have an ordinance proposed, which will extend the existing distribution of the sales tax to the Board of Education of 1.3 percent,” city attorney John Rea said during the meeting, “and it will remove the sunset that is in the ordinance going back to 2014.”
Rea was referring to the entire amount the City Council gives to the school board.
The ordinance voted on Monday only pertains to the 30-percent-of-every-1-cent sales tax approved by the council in 2010. That tax hike increased the overall sales tax to 10 cents.
The city was already providing 1 percent of the total sales tax collected prior to the passage of the 2010 hike to the school board.
City Manager Brian Muenger said last week that both organizations have shifted priorities and wish to keep the revenue stream intact.
Councilman Blaine Henderson abstained from Monday’s vote. Henderson’s wife serves on the Pell City school board.
Muenger last week also described the sales tax as a rising revenue stream for both parties.
Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin said he was grateful to the City Council for choosing to continue its support of the school system.
“I’m appreciative of the City Council and school board working together to continue providing our students a quality education,” he said Tuesday morning.
Martin said he has plans to use the continued funding to look into the situation with the city’s junior high schools.
Currently, the Pell City system operates Duran South Junior High as a seventh-grade facility and Duran North Junior High as an eighth-grade facility.
The school board last month discussed the possibility of building onto Duran North and adding seventh-grade classes to the facility.
School board member Laurie Henderson proposed the plan that would also see Duran South be converted into a Pre-K facility.
Although this plan was not approved by the board, Martin said he plans to use these funds to revisit the discussion on consolidating grades.
Martin also said he wanted to do this while also enhancing academic and extracurricular activities for students.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a user agreement with the Logan Martin Charity Foundation for Lakefest 2020;
Approved consolidating seven part-time Fire Department positions into three full-time positions;
Approved reclassifying Utility Department employee Joshua Casey to Water Operator II;
Denied condemning of property on Masters Road;
Approved a lease agreement for 10 Flock Safety Cameras with Alabama Power Company;
Approved the purchase of five Chevy Tahoes for the Police Department;
Approved an agreement that will allow the Pell City Animal Control Center to accept dogs from the city of Anniston shelter when that facility is at capacity;
Tabled a leasing agreement with the Literacy Council of Central Alabama for office space in the Municipal Complex in a motion introduced by Councilman Jay Jenkins;
Approved a lease agreement with Liberty Financial for office space on city property at 111 20th St. N. The city purchased the building Dec. 16, and Liberty Financial was already a tenant; and
Approved lettering for the Avondale Mills Water Tank with “Pell City” on two sides and “Avondale Mills” on a third side.