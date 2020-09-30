Pell City Council approves budget for fiscal year 2021

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved its fiscal year 2021 budget.
The move came during the council’s regular meeting Monday. The budget is similar to fiscal 2020, though all departments did request some changes during budget hearings.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski had several items increase due to requests from staff to improve facilities and a $60,000 increase for equipment. This was largely for Lucas automatic chest compression devices at each fire station.
Kurzejeski also requested the purchase of a new fire truck, but City Manager Brian Muenger said that request has been tabled pending Capital Budget discussions at a later date.
One department that did not experience an increase was the Utility Department. Director James Hadaway previously said his budget is trending in the right direction with an overall decrease of $400,000.
The Street Department will mainly see increases in equipment leases and payroll. Leases increased from $142,000 last year to $167,000. New equipment being leased by the city came with clean air exhaust systems, thus the increase in costs. Salaries will increase $43,000 to pay for employees to do work normally done by state prisoners.
The Parks and Recreation Department will see an increase of $47,000 at the municipal complex, largely caused by increases in salaries, insurance and furniture costs.
The police budget is also seeing a 1 percent increase, according to Chief Paul Irwin.
The one new item discussed during Monday’s meeting was an increase in the city’s contribution for employee insurance.
Muenger informed the council there is projected to be a 5.5 percent increase in the price of employee health insurance coverage. The city currently pays the entire amount for single employee coverage and 72 percent of family coverage.
Muenger told the council if it wished to cover this increase, it would need to increase the percentage for payments of family coverage to 73.5 percent, or $53,514 per year.
“The budget is in a place where it can accept that amount,” Muneger said.
The council approved the change.
Beyond that, the council also approved level funding for all of its organizational appropriations, along with adding Lakeside Hospice, which it approved giving $2,500. Council members Jay Jenkins and James McGowan recused themselves from the vote on Lakeside.
Overall, the council seemed satisfied with the budget, with council member Jason Mitcham saying he felt it was good for the city and residents.
“I think it's a very responsible budget,” Mitcham said.
Muenger was also satisfied, saying he felt the city was able to do many good things for employees though this year’s budget, such as retirement and health benefit changes.