PELL CITY - The city continues to move forward with the renovation of the civic center after the council approved the low bid to replace the gymnasium floor.
“We did tear out all the flooring,” said Harold “Bubba” Edge, the Parks and Recreation director. “We hauled it off ourselves.”
By having the parks and recreation employees remove and discard the flooring, it saved the city around $50,000 on the project, Edge said.
The council approved hiring Covington Flooring Company Inc. to install the new gym floor. The company proposed the lowest bid of $67,185.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the city sent out bid requests to five different companies as well as posting the job on the city’s website and on the bulletin board at City Hall. He said the city received two bids for the project and Covington Flooring Company submitted the low bid.
Covington Flooring Company is the same company that installed the flooring in the Moody Civic Center.
Edge said the floor has a life expectancy of about 15-20 years. The floor can withstand the use of tables and chairs for special events held in the gymnasium.
The council also approved hiring Southern Renovations to refurbish the interior of the gym, stage, ceiling and handrails, as well as patch the plaster walls. Southern Renovations submitted the lowest quote in the amount of $12,500.
Muenger said the company has insurance and the proper equipment to complete the painting of the high ceilings inside the gymnasium.
The city is doing a complete renovation of the civic center, including new bathrooms and a large exercise or weight room, as well as new offices and an open lobby entry.
Steve Howell with Goodgame Company, the senior project manager overseeing the civic center and tennis facilities construction projects, said the civic center project should be completed sometime in April.
“We are halfway there,” he said.
The work on the tennis facility is expected to be completed by May. That work includes a new tennis building, two new tennis courts and new lighting on all courts.
Howell said the tennis facilities project is about 30 percent completed.