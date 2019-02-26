PELL CITY – First Baptist Church of Pell City’s request Monday night to close a portion of Second Avenue North, between Comer Avenue and Harry Charles Street, was met with opposition, including from the First United Methodist Church of Pell City, which is a couple of blocks away from the Baptist Church.
Ronnie Harris, with the First United Methodist Church of Pell City, said the church is taking a firm stance against closing this portion of Second Avenue North, which he said could affect the traffic flow around the Methodist church. He said First United has a daycare with 120 children.
“For 100 years we’ve been at the location,” he said. “... In our opinion, this would adversely impact the First United Methodist Church daycare.”
Closing that portion of Second Avenue would force more traffic onto an already congested road, as well as affect parking around the First United Methodist Church of Pell City.
Officials with the First Baptist Church Pell City said closing the road would eliminate safety concerns about youth crossing Second Avenue North from the main church to the youth house across from the church.
Gary Savage said First Baptist Church Pell City owns property on both sides of the road, the portion of Second Avenue the church has requested to be closed.
Dale Skelton with First Baptist also pointed to the intersection where Second Avenue meets Comer Avenue.
“We have three roads meeting at the sanctuary,” he said.
Skelton said when students are released from public schools, the intersection becomes much more dangerous. He said it is much better and safer for traffic to enter U.S. 231 from Third Avenue North rather than for traffic to attempt to merge onto Comer Avenue from Second Avenue North to access U.S. 231.
Joel Day, with BB&T Bank, said the bank has always tried to be good neighbors, but the bank is opposed to the city vacating this portion of Second Avenue North.
“My concern is that people are going to cut across our parking area,” he said.
Day said closing that portion of Second Ave North will also limit the public’s access to the bank.
Myra Courtney with First Baptist said she hopes the council will do what is best for the city and the church. She said their biggest concern is for the safety of students who walk back and forth across Second Avenue North.
Courtney said the Funeral Home is not opposed to closing Second Avenue North, and police have indicated that the closure would improve safety.
John Hoffman, vice-chairman of the Pell City Planning and Zoning Board, also voiced opposition to closing Second Avenue North.
The Planning and Zoning Board voted in favor of the closure by a 5-1 vote. Hoffman was the lone vote against. The Planning and Zoning Board’s recommendation was forwarded to the council, which makes the final decision.
Hoffman said closing a well-used city road is setting a dangerous precedence. The city has spent much money on building and maintaining the public road. He questioned whether the city will approve similar requests just because a business or organization owns property on both sides of a road.
“You’re opening the door to a lot of requests,” he said.
Hoffman said the church created the situation and safety concerns by buying and developing the structure across from the church as a youth center.
Council President James McGowan said the council will take the request under advisement.
“We will come back in two weeks with a decision,” he said. “I’ve heard good comments from both sides.”