PELL CITY — People gathered early Saturday morning to run or walk in the Hurtle to Missions, the Long Run for Haiti, 5K/10K. The event was hosted by Eden Westside Baptist Church to raise money for Haiti missions.
The proceeds will help fund Vacation Bible School for more than 300 children, as well as other Haiti mission projects. Many people prepared themselves for the run with a Couch-2-5K eight-week training course.
Top finishers in the women’s 5K were: first place, Sadie Deason; second place, Caroline Pinson; and third place, Abby Little.
Top finishers for the men in the 5K were: first place, Matthew Silvera; second place, Michael Schulte; and third place, Adam Bradshaw.
Top finishers in the women’s 10K were: first place, Vickie Varnes; second place, Lenae Falcone; and third place, Baily Gowers.
For the men’s 10K, the top finishers were: first place, Jeff Clark; second place, Chris Cruthfield; and third place, John Kelly.