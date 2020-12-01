Pell City Christmas tree lighting set for Friday

PELL CITY -- The Heart of Pell City has announced changes to its third annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival.
Organizer Gail Benefield said the event will still take place Friday, Dec 4, from 3 to 8 p.m. but will feature a scaled back list of activities due to the pandemic.
Benefield said the event will not feature children’s activities and vendors on 19th Street as it has in previous years due to COVID-19. She said the event will also comply with current state and federal health orders.
She said Santa and Mrs. Claus will still be available for pictures at Ami’s on Cogswell Avenue across from the St. Clair County Courthouse, where the tree will be set up. She said children will be able to take socially distanced pictures with Santa, who will be wearing a face shield.
Benefield said this year's tree is a 25-footer that has been graciously donated. She said the tree was cut and put in place Monday and decorated Tuesday by volunteers from the Pell City Chamber of Commerce and Heart of Pell City.
“This tree is so gigantic, we have had to rethink our decorations,” Benefield said.
Benefield said on top of providing volunteers, the Chamber has also helped sponsor this year's event. She said the Chamber will live stream the event on its Facebook page along with the Heart of Pell City.
“The Heart of Pell City really appreciates the Chamber for all their help this year,” she said.
Some parts of the event will still feature performances by local musicians and the Pell City Linedancers. Benefield said businesses will still be participating in the Christmas open house beginning at 3 p.m. Friday.
The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. and will feature a welcome from Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt.
Benefield said the overall winners of the Business Christmas Decorating Contest will be announced during the ceremony.
Benefield said in case of rain, the ceremony will be held under the courthouse portico.