PELL CITY – The annual Greater Pell City Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will be Dec. 12, starting at 7 p.m. with the theme “A Magical Christmas.”
Pell City residents, businesses and civic and community organizations are encouraged to participate by entering floats and vehicles or by walking or dancing in the parade. The registration and application deadline is Dec. 5.
Chamber members can register by visiting business.pellcitychamber.com/events and clicking the “Register” button on the Pell City Christmas Parade listing. Non-members should request an entry form by emailing info@pellcitychamber.com or calling 205-338-3377 and return it with a $25 fee to 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway, Suite 105, Pell City, AL 35128.