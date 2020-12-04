Pell City Chamber will stick with traditional route for Christmas parade

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Chamber of Commerce is getting set to host its annual Christmas parade.
Chamber Executive Director Urainah Glidewell said the parade is set to take place Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. This year's theme is "Peace on Earth."
Glidewell said the Chamber is planning to use the same route from previous years, beginning at Pell City High School and proceeding down Cogswell Avenue to the Avondale walking track.
Glidewell said the Chamber has decided to continue its traditional format due to the large amount of space for distancing along the route. She said she encourages attendees to follow all the state guidelines for safety, including masks and social distancing.
Glidewell said that, due to the ongoing pandemic, the Chamber board had considered holding a reverse parade, like the one held by nearby Lincoln on Thursday, but couldn't find a space to do so safely.
“Our traditional route really provides the safest route for our participants and our spectators,” she said.
She said the route has plenty of space to spread out and features plenty of parking space, so attendees would be able to view the parade inside their cars.
Glidewell said the parade will also be live streamed on the Chamber’s Facebook page so residents can enjoy the parade from the comfort of their homes if they choose to.
She said this year's parade will feature 60 participants, including floats, cars, bands and performers.
This year's grand marshal will be former City Councilman James McGowan, who will be joined in the parade by Citizen of the Year District Attorney Lyle Harmon and Santa Claus.
Glidewell said floats will be judged by out-of-town impartial judges, with awards handed out during the festivities.
She said the Chamber is grateful for the support received from the city. Glidwell said the city Police Department supported having the parade despite the challenges of the year. She said the Street Department has also been helpful with deciding on the route.