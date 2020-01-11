Pell City Chamber welcomes new officers, members (with photos)

PELL CITY — The Pell City Chamber of Commerce has put on a new face for 2020.
At its annual stakeholder meeting Thursday, the Chamber swore in new board members as well as new officers.
The new officers are Caran Wilbanks as president, Denise Olivastri as vice president, Emily Norris as treasurer and former President Chris Christian as ex-officio.
The new board members are Anna Otterson, Linda Crow, Bernard White, Chelsea Nabers, Jerimiah Gilreath, Kristi Edwards, Laurie Brasher, Linda Crow, Patrice Kurzejeski, Rachel Herren and Tracy Boyd.
The new officers said they were excited about the coming year for the Chamber.
Wilbanks, along with Olivastri, went through the progress and goals of the Chamber’s three-year strategic plan. The plan, which is in its second year of implementation, was developed by the Chamber with help from the St. Clair County Economic Development Council in 2018.
The plan’s goals include initiatives like creating welcome packages for new businesses, social media initiatives, and raising the engagement that the Chamber has with its members. During their presentation, Wilbanks and Olivastri mentioned that some of the goals have already been completed in their 13-point plan.
The new board members and officers are not the only recent shakeups at the Chamber. On Dec. 13, the Chamber hired Urainah Glidewell as executive director. She had previously served on the executive board for two years.
Following remarks from Wilbanks and Olivastri, Glidewell presented Olivastri with an award for the dedication and hard work she puts into her work with the Chamber.