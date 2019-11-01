PELL CITY – The Pell City Chamber of Commerce will hand out its annual awards for Small Business, Medium Business, Large Business, Professional Business, Industry, Nonprofit Organization and Citizen of the Year at a luncheon Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The luncheon will be at the Eden Westside Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m.
Over the next week, The Daily Home will highlight the three nominees in each category. The nominees in the Small Business category are:
Chicago Mike’s Hot Dogs
First opened in Homewood in 1996, Chicago Mike’s had earned a reputation as one of the best hot dog stands in the Birmingham area.
Michelle and Kyle Collum bought the business in 2012. They relocated it to downtown Pell City in 2017 and have continued to earn a reputation for serving fresh, tasty food in generous amounts.
They have also striven to be good community partners by participating in such events as the Hometown Block Party, Logan Martin Lakefest, the Pell City Christmas parade and many others. They have provided sponsorships and made donations to many other civic events and groups in the area.
Jamison Taylor’s School of Music
It all began in January 2012 when Taylor moved back to his hometown and posted on Facebook he was available for private lessons.
Four years later, he opened his current location at 1916 1st Ave. N., with five instructors and more than 100 weekly students, and it is still growing today.
Besides offering weekly lessons on just about any instrument and in voice, the school has several programs that help students perform as bands at local events. The school continues to provide entertainment at events such as Relay for Life, Fall Frenzy, National Night Out and at various churches to name a few.
Taylor and his staff also volunteer and teach in area public and private schools, and Taylor personally donates his time, talent and resources to more than 20 organizations and events each year.
Partners by Design Inc.
A boutique multimedia marketing firm, Partners by Design was founded by Carol Pappas in 2009 and offers its clients services in Web design, digital media, graphic design, print media, videography, photography and magazine production.
The company supports dozens of local nonprofits through promotional services, donations of magazine and online advertising as well as LakeLife products to benefit fundraising projects.
The company has also donated its professional services to Heart of Pell City, the Pell City Rotary, The Way We Worked traveling Smithsonian exhibit and to a current effort to establish a museum to serve the city.